Paddy O’Sullivan, The Anchorage, Tralee Marina and formerly of Cloghers, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday form 4.15 to 6.15pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Baile Mhuire.

