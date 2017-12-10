Paddy O’ Looney, Liscahane, Ardfert, & formerly of Dublin, Clare and Limerick

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church Tralee on Tuesday at 1:30pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm. Private Cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Society of St. Vincent e Paul. House Private please.
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster are top of Champions Cup Pool 4. They’ve beaten Leicester 33-10. Munster head coach Johann van Graan speaking on BT Sport after their win over...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Gneeveguilla 50, St Marys 78; SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare Kestrels 37, St Brendans BC 43; Lee Strand Juveniles U17 DIV...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Walsh’s Super Valu sponsored South Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi Final Dromid Pearses v Waterville At 1 in Cahirsiveen Castlegregory will play Dingle in...
Killorglin Home Today In National League But Lakers Game Off
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin entertain Ballincollig today in the Men’s National League. Tip-off is at 3 o’clock. Already this weekend Killorglin beat Titans 82-70. The game between Scotts...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Killarney Celtic B 2-4 Mitchels Avenue Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 11-30 Killarney Celtic ...
