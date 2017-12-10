Paddy O’ Looney, Liscahane, Ardfert, & formerly of Dublin, Clare and Limerick

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church Tralee on Tuesday at 1:30pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm. Private Cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Society of St. Vincent e Paul. House Private please.

