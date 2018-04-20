Paddy Moynihan, Deelis, Camp

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home this Friday evening from 7pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home
Agritime – April 19th, 2018
Aisling O'Brien discusses a proposal that would see all farmers retire officially at 65. She also hears about an idea to give farmers payments...
Christy Wynne, Loreto Road, Killarney and late of Scartaglin
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Saturday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. A Service to celebrate Christy's life will take...
In Business – April 19th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke Dr Eilish Broderick of IT Tralee and David Hobbert of University Hospital Kerry about the launch of a new...
Paddy Callaghan, Cahir East, Kilgarvan
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass will...
Evelyn Kelly née Rowen, Páirc na Dún, Tralee
Reposing at her daughter Jackie Rutledge's home in Caherwisheen, Tralee tomorrow Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Service will take place in St. John's...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw will back in Champions Cup action this weekend. The Irish internationals have recovered from knee and shoulder injuries to...
Kerry Rugby Preview
Tomorrow is a huge day for a Kerry side as they contest a Promotion Final. The weekend is also a huge one for 2 of...
KDL Fixtures Update
There are some changes to the KDL programme tomorrow. John O’Regan reports