reposing at Lynch’s Funeral home, Castlegregory on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Killarney Economic Conference hears voice of business missing from Brexit negotiations to-date
The voice of business has been missing from Brexit negotiations to-date, the inaugural Killarney Economic Conference has heard. The conference has also heard that SMEs...
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club confirm vandalism took place on course
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club has confirmed an incidence of vandalism took place on their course. Approximately four weeks ago, the 5th green in Killarney...
Paddy Horgan, Strand Street, Castlegregory
reposing at Lynch's Funeral home, Castlegregory on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Monday...
Latest Sports
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Killarney Celtic March On In FAI Junior Cup
Killarney Celtic are into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. They've won 2-1 at Willow Park in Athlone, after extra-time. Padraig Harnett reports Eoghan...