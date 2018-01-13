Paddy Horgan, Strand Street, Castlegregory

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral home, Castlegregory on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR