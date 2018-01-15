Paddy Hallissey, Tralee Community Hospital, Killerisk and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR