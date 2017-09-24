Paddy Dennehy, Rossanean, Currow, Castleisland and Tullig Killorglin

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland from 6:30pm to 9pm on Monday evening. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Killeentierna Currow.
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Dublin Are Ladies All-Ireland Football Champions
For just the second time, Dublin are TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Champions. They've defeated Mayo by 12 points in front of a record attendance...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER In the Championship Sheffield United have beaten fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a thrilling Steel City derby at Hillsborough. They were 4-2 winners to move...
South Kerry Last Side Through To County Senior Football Semi-Finals
South Kerry have completed the line-up for the semi-finals of the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Football Championship. They’ve advanced thanks to a 15 points...
Ballyduff Through To County Senior Hurling Final
Ballyduff are into the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship Final. They’ve beaten Kilmoyley 1-17 to 0-16 in the last four, which means a...
