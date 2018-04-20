Paddy Callaghan, Cahir East, Kilgarvan

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery

