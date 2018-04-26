Thursday is national poetry day and Joe McGill’s this week In Conversation Wednesday evening at 6pm is award winning poet Paddy Bushe. Paddy writes in both English and Irish and is also a translator. He lives in Waterville and has published numerous collections, including To Ring In Silence, New and Selected Poems (Dedalus, 2008 ). He was the editor of Voices at the World’s Edge: Irish Poets on Skellig Michael(Dedalus, 2010 ). He has been a recipient of the Oireachtas and Michael Hartnett poetry awards and translated the work of Scottish poet Sorley MacLean into Irish. He was also the winner of the 2017 Irish Times Poetry Now Award.
Alleged victim of Kenmare assault denies he threatened to burn the accused’s house down
The alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare has denied he threatened to burn the accused’s house down. He was giving evidence in the trial...
Crime is on the increase in Kerry
Crime is on the increase in Kerry. Figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal three of the four categories of crime measured in...
Former Kerry CE Scheme supervisor calls for pension recommendation to be honoured
A retired Kerry Community Employment Scheme supervisor says it is a shocking indictment on the State that a recommendation on pensions is not being...
That’s Jazz – April 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/jazz24.mp3
Paddy Bushe – April 25th, 2018
Thursday is national poetry day and Joe McGill’s this week In Conversation Wednesday evening at 6pm is award winning poet Paddy Bushe. Paddy writes in both...
Dog attacks on sheep – April 26th, 2018
John Foley of Kenmare, who has lost a number of sheep due to dog attacks, told Treasa Murphy his story. Also, Flor McCarthy from...