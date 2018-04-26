Paddy Bushe – April 25th, 2018

Thursday is national poetry day and Joe McGill’s this week In Conversation Wednesday evening at 6pm is award winning poet Paddy Bushe. Paddy writes in both English and Irish and is also a translator. He lives in Waterville and has published numerous collections, including To Ring In Silence, New and Selected Poems (Dedalus, 2008 ). He was the editor of Voices at the World’s Edge: Irish Poets on Skellig Michael(Dedalus, 2010 ). He has been a recipient of the Oireachtas and Michael Hartnett poetry awards and translated the work of Scottish poet Sorley MacLean into Irish. He was also the winner of the 2017 Irish Times Poetry Now Award.