Owners of Cadbury refuse to comment on reports it’s returned to profit

The owner of the Cadbury plant in Rathmore is refusing to comment on reports that it’s returned to profit in Ireland.

Newspaper reports this week said Mondelez Ireland made an operating profit of 1.1 million euro for 2016.

This compares to a loss of 3.1 million euro the year before.

However, despite the operating profit, the company’s warning of challenging market conditions.

Kraft Foods bought Cadbury in 2010 and later renamed its snack food and confectionery division, Mondelez.

In recent years, it cut 160 jobs in Rathmore and its plant in Coolock while it closed its facility in Tallaght in 2014.