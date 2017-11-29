Owner of yacht which drifted 2,000 miles may come to Kerry to retrieve it

The rescued owner of a yacht which drifted over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to Fermoyle may come to Kerry to retrieve it.

That’s according to Officer in Charge with Dingle Coast Guard Frank Heidtke who spoke to Michele Zambelli, Skipper of the Illumia 12 yacht which washed up on Fermoyle Strand in West Kerry yesterday evening.

The 30-foot yacht had been at sea since June 11th after Michele Zambelli was rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard, 400 miles south-east of Newfoundland.

Valentia Coast Guard said the yacht was spotted near the Porcupine Basin, 150 miles off the Kerry coast recently.

Yesterday evening Dingle Coast Guard were called to Fermoyle near Cloghane in West Kerry where a passer-by noticed the upturned yacht floating in the water.

There they worked with a local contractor and farmer to bring it up the embankment to safety.

Officer in Charge with Dingle Coast Guard, Frank Heidtke, said he spoke with Mr Zambelli, one of the world’s leading sailors, who said he doesn’t want to lose it again: