Owner of Tralee nursing home extremely upset by reports of charging for Mass

Kerry councillors on the Southern Regional Health Forum say they have never heard allegations of residents in nursing homes in the county for religious services.

Recently, Dublin and North East Regional Health Forum heard concerns from families that some nursing homes in the area are charging €20 to residents for Mass on site.

The Diocese of Kerry says most nursing homes request regular Masses from their local parish, which is part of their regular duties.

Caitriona O’Connor, owner of Cuil Didin Nursing Home in Tralee, says she was extremely upset and shocked by the report:

Caitriona told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today she believes there is currently a smear campaign to create bad press about nursing homes which is geared to the public and especially those who feel vulnerable: