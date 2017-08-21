Owen Kelly, Chapel Street, Tarbert and formerly of The Shannon Bar, Tarbert Island, Tarbert

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm – with removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Tarbert. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment in Kilnaughtin Cemetery,Tarbert. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Kerry Manager Says Experience Of Drawn Semi-Final Will Be Invaluable
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice believes a game like yesterday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is invaluable to the side. Fitzmaurice feels the match will bring...
Kerry’s Louise Galvin To Make 15s Debut In World Cup
Kerry’s Louise Galvin is one of three changes to the Ireland side for tomorrow's Women's World Cup fifth-place playoff semi-final with Australia. Munster winger Louise...
Evening Sports Update
Gaelic Games The GAA have confirmed that David Gough will take charge of Saturday's All Ireland Football semi final replay between Mayo and Kerry. Earlier, the...
