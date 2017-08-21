Owen Kelly, Chapel Street, Tarbert and formerly of The Shannon Bar, Tarbert Island, Tarbert

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm – with removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Tarbert. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment in Kilnaughtin Cemetery,Tarbert. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

