Overcrowding at UHK – January 5th, 2017

The President of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says she is not aware why University Hospital Kerry doesn't employ the full capacity protocol...
Enterprise Ireland is reporting strong job creation by its client companies in Kerry. There was a 7% increase in the number of jobs created by...
Fianna Fáil should run three Kerry candidates in the next General Election. That's according to Councillor Thomas McEllistrim, who announced he will be seeking the...
Dr Emily O’Connor, President of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine spoke about overcrowding in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_UHK.mp3
On this week’s show – Dr William Sheehan on the Killarney Economic Conference; New Frontiers participant Joanna Kelly of Digital Greetings and her husband...