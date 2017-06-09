Over 10,000 gamers to converge on Killarney for Insomnia Festival

Over 10,000 gamers are expected to converge on Killarney this weekend for the Insomnia Ireland Gaming Festival.

The festival kicked off at the INEC today and will run through the weekend until Sunday.

Big names in attendance in Killarney this weekend include Gassy Mexican, Terroriser, Nerdout Music and Choo Choos Gaming who boast a combined subscriber base of over 5.6 million.

Minecraft zone, working with CubeCraft, will deliver a variety of tournaments to play.

The Irish gaming festival will also bring together publishers and exhibitors to showcase their latest releases at the INEC, with dedicated zones for retro and indie gaming.

More information is available at Insomnia Gaming Festival website.