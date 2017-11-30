The Outreach Project Caherciveen will be launching a music video in aid of suicide awareness this Friday 1st December

The Outreach Project Caherciveen will be launching a music video in aid of suicide awareness at 7.30pm this Friday 1st December in the Outreach Centre in Caherciveen. This music video portrays the pain of what young and women go through in today’s time of depression, fear, anxiety and stress. Everyone welcome, opportunity to try a new approach to bring suicide awareness back into  the light.

