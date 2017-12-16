Organisation representing minority groups criticise staging of protest in Killarney

An organisation which represents minority groups has criticised a Kerry County Councillor’s staging of a protest.

Councillor Donal Grady organised a protest in Killarney earlier today to highlight the lack of consultation involved in the relocating of 55 asylum seekers to the town.

Additionally, he cited a number of concerns, including–what he believes to be–the neglect of the housing needs of local people.

The councillor understands the arriving asylum seekers may have come through difficult times, however, he claims the housing needs of the locals have to be addressed.

Godfrey Tuganda of Youth Platform Project Ireland says it was unfair of Councillor Grady to use the housing crisis in this instance, as it’s not relevant to the relocation of asylum seekers.