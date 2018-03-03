Orange weather warning in place in Kerry until 6pm

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is continuing to advise motorists to avoid travel as much as possible today.

The group says that if you need to travel do so with extreme caution especially on local and regional routes.

The group, which includes Kerry County Council, Gardai and the HSE, met at 11.30 this morning and will do so again later today.

A Status Orange weather warning remains in effect for Kerry until 6 o’clock this evening.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are reminding householders and businesses to use water wisely.

Paths and roads in many towns and villages are being treated by the council.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council is Owen O’Shea:

The Diocese of Kerry says that it is intended that Masses this evening and tomorrow will be happening as scheduled.

However, they stress that conditions may vary greatly from parish to parish and they ask that parishioners do not take unnecessary risks to attend.