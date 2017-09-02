Orange rainfall warning for Kerry issued

A rainfall warning for Kerry has been upgraded from yellow to orange.

Met Éireann says Kerry – along with Cork and Waterford – can expect heavy rain from this afternoon.

Rain will turn heavy and persistent and persist for a time overnight.

Totals of 30-40mm are expected with potential for accumulations of around 50mm in coastal and upland areas.

The rain will be accompanied by strong and gusty southerly winds.

The orange warning for Kerry comes into effect at noon and is valid until 3am tomorrow morning.

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for eight other counties including Limerick and Clare.