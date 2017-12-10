Orange low temperature weather warning in place for Kerry from 8 o’clock this evening

There’s a status orange low temperature weather warning in place for the whole country from 8 o’clock this evening.

Freezing temperatures between minus 2 and minus 8 degrees are expected tonight.

A status orange snow and ice warning for 11 counties in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Tipperary.

While a yellow snow ice warning is in place for Wexford, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Kerry Airport have confirmed that FR842 and the FR843 to and from London Luton have been cancelled. Also the FR701 and FR702 to and from London Stansted are now cancelled due to weather in Stansted. Passengers are advised to contact Ryanair directly.

Liz Walsh forecaster in Met Eireann says a cold front is moving southwards: