Oral hearing on Listowel Bypass to begin today

An oral hearing is to begin today into the Listowel Bypass project.

The proposed €40 million bypass would link the N69 Tralee Limerick and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

An Bord Pleanala received over 50 submissions on the project, and they’re to hold a three-day oral hearing on it, beginning this morning in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The Listowel Bypass is to comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

The €40 million project will run through 60 landholdings, affecting 90 landowners and occupiers.

Kerry County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanala for approval to make Compulsory Purchase Orders for the land needed and also to extinguish 12 rights-of-way; it has also applied for planning permission for the entire project.

An Bord Pleanala has received over 50 submissions and objections; over 30 on the CPO application and over 20 on the planning application.

It’s holding a three-day oral hearing beginning at 10 o’clock this morning in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

An Bord Pleanala is due to decide on the case by November 9th.