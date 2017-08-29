Oral hearing to be held today on Killarney graveyard plans

An oral hearing will be held today in Killarney on a proposed new burial ground for the town.

It is the latest twist in a long-running search for a new cemetery for the town as spaces at the public burial ground at Aghadoe dwindle.

In February, planning permission was granted for a new graveyard at Knockeenduff.

The proposed site will have over 2,300 plots and 150 car parking spaces and would serve the population of Killarney town and its hinterland for the next 35 years.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Niall Kelleher said as of July 25th, there were only twelve double and three single graves available in the public burial ground at Aghadoe.

In May, Kerry County Council published a compulsory purchase order for the 8.6 acres of land needed; one valid objection was received by An Bord Pleanala.

The planning appeals board will today open a one-day oral hearing at the Malton Hotel, Killarney beginning at 10 o’clock.