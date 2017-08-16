Oral hearing to be held on Listowel Bypass project

Over 50 submissions have been received by An Bord Pleanala on the Listowel Bypass Project.

A three-day oral hearing on the project will be held next month.

The 40 million-euro Listowel Bypass will comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

It will run through 60 landholdings, affecting 90 landowners and occupiers.

Kerry County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanala for approval to make Compulsory Purchase Orders for the land needed and also to extinguish 12 rights-of-way, it has also applied for planning permission for the entire project.

There were over 30 submissions and objections to the CPO application and over 20 on the planning application.

An oral hearing will be held by the planning appeals board from September 5th to 7th at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

An Bord Pleanala is due to decide on the case by November 9th.