OPW warns of ‘absolute dangerous nature’ of Dunbeg Fort following storm

By
radiokerrynews
-
Dún Beag Fort in Fahan Ventry, on the Slea Head Drive, which sustained significant damage when part of it fell into the sea. Photo: Marian O'Flaherty

The Office of Public Works said it cannot emphasise enough the absolute dangerous nature of Dunbeg Fort at this time and asks that all visitors, for their own safety, refrain from visiting the site until further notice.

The Iron Age promontory fort in Ventry suffered extensive damage following the recent storm.

The 2,500-year-old fort is situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive close to a sheer drop.

A spokesperson said members of the OPW and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht are due to meet on site early this week to assess the damage and decide on what remedial works need to be carried out.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR