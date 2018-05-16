OPW Minister wants local authorities to deliver flood relief schemes as soon as possible

The OPW Minister says he wants local authorities to spend money allocated for flood relief as quickly as possible.

Last week, it was announced that €257 million will be spent on 50 new flood relief schemes around the country over the next decade as part of a national investment of one billion.

€22 million will be spent on schemes in Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney and Banna.

OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran, who will visit Kerry in the near future, wants local authorities to identify areas not covered under the national funding announcement to his department: