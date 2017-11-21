OPW developing viewing point at Blasket Centre

The Office of Public Works is developing a viewing point at Ionad an Bhlascaod in Dún Chaoin.

According to a spokesperson for the OPW, this will create a focus point for visitors to experience ‘uninterrupted views of the Blasket Islands and surrounding coastline’.

The viewing point – by the Blasket Interpretative Centre in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht – will place the visitor right at the cliff edge where they will also experience the sea at close quarters.

The spokesperson said this will provide a safe environment for visitors to stop at one of the major Signature Discovery Points of the Wild Atlantic Way.