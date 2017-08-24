OPW confirms it will not be extending Skellig season

The Office of Public Works has confirmed it will not extend the Skellig season.

Cllr Michael Cahill contacted the OPW and the office of Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran for clarification amid calls the season should be extended.

The OPW however has confirmed it would not be changing the current limits on either boat numbers, passengers or the length of the current season.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill had issued a call to the OPW to extend the visitor period to the Skelligs.

The OPW outlined to Cllr Cahill due to ‘significant obligations’ to prepare the island in advance of the season, in terms of carrying out maintenance works and due to other logistical constraints, opening prior to mid-May would not be feasible.

The OPW also indicated ‘considerable difficulties’ would exist if the season were to open longer in the Autumn.

Extended seasons into October were ran from 2011 to 2013, where guides were kept on Skellig Michael.

In each of the three years the OPW said it was compelled to abandon the attempt by the middle of the month due to poor weather.

Therefore it will not be extending the season either in April or into October.