OPW ‘aware’ of property for sale on Blasket but decline to comment on future intentions

The Office of Public Works has declined to comment on whether or not it intends to acquire a tranche of property on the Blasket Islands which has gone on sale on the open market.

Four acres and a cottage ruin – with a guide price of €110,000 – is being offered for sale on An Bhlascaoid Mór/Great Blasket.

The OPW completed the restoration of the house of Blasket writer Tomás Ó Criomthain on the island last September.

The property on An Bhlascaoid Mór consists of an old stone cottage ruin and three parcels of land comprising four acres.

There is also a share of 42 acres of commonage on the island included with the holding under folio (KY12252).

The OPW recently completed extensive restoration works on the cottage of Tomás Ó Criomthain.

Funding of €90,000 was allocated to the restoration project, which was completed last September.

The OPW declined to comment on the sale of the four acre property.

In a statement issued to Radio Kerry News it stated ‘the OPW is aware that the property is coming to the market and has no comment at this time’.

The sale of the property is being handled by Mike Kennedy Auctioneers & Valuers, Dingle.