Opposition say Government’s new mortgage plans will only drive house prices up

Opposition parties say the government’s new mortgage plans will only drive house prices up.

The Housing Minister has announced a new low interest mortgage for first time buyers on low wages.

Kerry County Council says it is awaiting details of the shceme and will be in discussions with the Department on it.

It’s aimed at providing low interest finance to low and middle income first time buyers.

If you earn less than 50,000 euro, or 75 thousand as a couple, you can apply to your local authority.

You’ll have to prove you’ve been turned down for a mortgage by two other banks, and the house can’t exceed a value of € 320,000 in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, and € 250,000 in the rest of the country.