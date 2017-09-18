Opportunity for Kerry communities to set up Park Runs

Towns and villages in Kerry are being offered the chance to organise their own Park Run.

The free, timed events take place every week around the county in Tralee, Listowel and Killarney.

Money is available to communities in the county to set up their own junior or senior event.

The 5km runs are organised and maintained with the help of volunteers in each town.

Siobhan Carey, one of the local organisers, says the growth of the park runs is a testament to the event itself.

She adds there exists an opportunity for other communities in Kerry to get involved.