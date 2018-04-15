Opening Semi-Finalists Known In Club Football Championships

The opening semi-finalists are now known in the various Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships.

St.Mary’s, Lispole, Beale, Castlegregory and Beaufort all progress with 100% records after 3 rounds in the group stages.

Intermediate Group 2

St Mary’s 2-9 Ardfert 0-6

Dromid Pearses 1-22 John Mitchel’s 1-8

Junior Group 1

Castlegregory 0-11 Tarbert 2-4

Scartaglin 3-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-5

Junior Group 2

Lispole W/O Kilgarvan –

Cordal 1-12 Cromane 0-12

Junior Group 3

Beale 3-8 Duagh 1-7

Tuosist W/O Ballylongford

Junior Group 4

Moyvane 2-9 Ballyduff 1-11

Reenard v Valentia-OFF

Junior Premier Group 1

Beaufort 2-12 Annascaul 1-11

Firies 3-13 St Senan’s 2-7

Junior Premier Group 4

Na Gaeil 0-13 Ballymacelligott 1-10

Listowel Emmets 2-10 Finuge 1-13

Today-games at 2.30

Senior Group 1

Dr Crokes V Austin Stacks

An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Senior Group 2

Dingle V Killarney Legion

Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks

Intermediate Group 1

Kilcummin V Brosna

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine

Intermediate Group 3

Laune Rangers V Glenflesk

Waterville Frank Caseys V Castleisland Desmonds

Intermediate Group 4

Templenoe V Spa

Currow V Gneeveguilla

Junior Premier Group 2

Skelligs Rangers V Ballydonoghue

Listry V Churchill

Junior Premier Group 3

St Michael’s-Foilmore V Keel

St Patrick’s Blennerville V Fossa

