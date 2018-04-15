Opening Semi-Finalists Known In Club Football Championships

The opening semi-finalists are now known in the various Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships.
St.Mary’s, Lispole, Beale, Castlegregory and Beaufort all progress with 100% records after 3 rounds in the group stages.
Intermediate Group 2
St Mary’s 2-9 Ardfert 0-6
Dromid Pearses 1-22 John Mitchel’s 1-8
Junior Group 1
Castlegregory 0-11 Tarbert 2-4
Scartaglin 3-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-5
Junior Group 2
Lispole W/O Kilgarvan –
Cordal 1-12 Cromane 0-12
Junior Group 3
Beale 3-8 Duagh 1-7
Tuosist W/O Ballylongford
Junior Group 4
Moyvane 2-9 Ballyduff 1-11
Reenard v Valentia-OFF
Junior Premier Group 1
Beaufort 2-12 Annascaul 1-11
Firies 3-13 St Senan’s 2-7
Junior Premier Group 4
Na Gaeil 0-13 Ballymacelligott 1-10
Listowel Emmets 2-10 Finuge 1-13
Today-games at 2.30
Senior Group 1
Dr Crokes V Austin Stacks
An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Senior Group 2
Dingle V Killarney Legion
Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks
Intermediate Group 1
Kilcummin V Brosna
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine
Intermediate Group 3
Laune Rangers V Glenflesk
Waterville Frank Caseys V Castleisland Desmonds
Intermediate Group 4
Templenoe V Spa
Currow V Gneeveguilla
Junior Premier Group 2
Skelligs Rangers V Ballydonoghue
Listry V Churchill
Junior Premier Group 3
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Keel
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Fossa