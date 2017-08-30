Opening Round Fixtures Confirmed For National League Basketball

BASKETBALL

Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced ahead of the official season launch on September 13th.

The Men’s Super League will be the first set of games to get underway, with Garveys Tralee Warriors away to C&S UCC Demons at 8pm on Friday September 15th in The Maradyke Arena.

St Pauls Killarney open their Men’s National League Division 1 campaign at home to Dublin Lions on Saturday 16th at 7:30pm.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will have their first outing on Saturday September 23rd when they welcome Fr Mathews to the Killorglin Sports Complex at 7:15.