Opening of respite home in North Kerry the result of collective effort

The opening of a respite centre in North Kerry was the result of a collective effort.

Marie Lenihan, CEO of the Kerry Parents and Friends Association, commended all parties on the approach taken to open the respite house in Kilmorna, Listowel.

The house, which was bought by Kerry Parents and Friends Association, has lain idle for two years, despite huge demand for respite for families of adults with intellectual disabilities.

Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare hope respite will be offered at the house before the end of March, and the facility will be fully operational by the end of April.

Marie Lenihan says all involved, including the HSE and parents, worked together to bring about the opening of the house.