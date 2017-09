Opening fixtures have been confirmed for the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Eamon O’Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup, sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion.

First Round

First named has home advantage

Sunday 15th October

Asdee v Knocknagoshel – @ 1

Beale v St Senans – @ 2.30

Saturday 21st October

Ballylongford v Ballydonoghue @ 3.30

Brosna v Finuge @ 3.30

Sunday 22nd October

Moyvane v Duagh – @ 1

Ballyduff v Castleisland Desmonds- @ 2.30