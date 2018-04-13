Only one-third of fires in Kerry are attended to within ten minutes of reporting.

The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report reveals response times to fires in Kerry are among the longest, when compared to other local authorities.

The report reveals 32% of fires in Kerry are attended to within ten minutes, while 82% are attended to within 20 minutes.

The remaining 18%–which relates to fires which are attended to after 20 minutes–is in line with authorities outside of the largest urban areas.

In terms of all non-fire related emergencies, the Kerry Fire Service responds to 28% within ten minutes, 88% within 20 minutes and 12% after 20 minutes.

The figures relate to the latest local authorities’ report, which covers up to December 2016.