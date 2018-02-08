One premises in Tralee Garda Division raided as part of nationwide child pornography clampdown

Gardai have confirmed that one premises in the Tralee Garda Division has been raided as part of an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Superintendent Jim O’Connor has confirmed that IT devices were seized from the premises in the Tralee district last week.

Superintendent O’Connor says no arrests have yet been.

The raid on the Kerry premises is part of Operation Ketch, the nationwide garda crackdown on the possession and distribution of abusive images of children.