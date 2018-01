An Ghaeltacht have one injury concern ahead of Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football semi-final with Tyrone’s Moy Tir na nOg.

Sean Garvey has an knee injury and a late decision will be made on his availability.

Up to 4 players are suffering from a flu bug but should be cleared to play.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in Portlaoise and will be Live on Radio Kerry thanks to Fitzgerald’s Homevalue Dingle.