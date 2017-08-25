One Change To Kerry Ladies Team For Semi Final With Dublin

Kerry have named their team for tomorrow’s TG4 All Ireland semi final with Dublin.

There is one change to the side from Kerry’s victory over Armagh in the quarter final with Amanda Brosnan of Dr Crokes replacing Laura Rogers in the half forward line.

The team will once again be captained by Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels.

The team in full is

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Elish Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore

4 Aisling Leonard Castleisland Desmonds

5 Caaroline Kelly Southern Gaels

6 Ciara Murphy Foxrock Cabinteely

7 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Emma Sherwood St Bridgets Castleknock

10 Amanda Brosnan Dr. Crokes

11 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels

12 Denise Halissey Inhear Sceine Gaels

13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort

14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne

15 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort

16 Linda Bruggener Spa

17 Aisling O Connell Scartaglen

18 Elish O Leary Killcummin

19 Sara Leahy Killarney Legion

20 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans

21 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

22 Katie O Mahoney Rathmore

23 Norma O Mahoney Rathmore

24 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort

25 Laura Rogers Austin Stacks

26 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil

27 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets

28 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans

29 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds

30 Tara Breen Beaufort

There is a 6.30 starting time in Thurles with the game Live on Radio Kerry.