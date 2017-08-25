One Change To Kerry Ladies Team For Semi Final With Dublin

Kerry have named their team for tomorrow’s TG4 All Ireland semi final with Dublin.
There is one change to the side from Kerry’s victory over Armagh in the quarter final with Amanda Brosnan of Dr Crokes replacing Laura Rogers in the half forward line.
The team will once again be captained by Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels.
The team in full is
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Elish Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore
4 Aisling Leonard Castleisland Desmonds
5 Caaroline Kelly Southern Gaels
6 Ciara Murphy Foxrock Cabinteely
7 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Emma Sherwood St Bridgets Castleknock
10 Amanda Brosnan Dr. Crokes
11 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels
12 Denise Halissey Inhear Sceine Gaels
13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne
15 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort
16 Linda Bruggener Spa
17 Aisling O Connell Scartaglen
18 Elish O Leary Killcummin
19 Sara Leahy Killarney Legion
20 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans
21 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
22 Katie O Mahoney Rathmore
23 Norma O Mahoney Rathmore
24 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort
25 Laura Rogers Austin Stacks
26 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil
27 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets
28 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans
29 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds
30 Tara Breen Beaufort
There is a 6.30 starting time in Thurles with the game Live on Radio Kerry.