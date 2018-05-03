One in 10 Kerry people on learner permit

One in 10 Kerry people are on a learner permit – that’s 15,000 learner drivers in the county.

The figures were revealed by insurance brokers Insuremycars.ie, who are calling on the Government to address legacy issues to cut the 65,000 drivers on three or more learner permits.

The figures show that younger drivers on permits are the best at fulfilling their responsibilities, by taking lessons and passing their test in a timely manner.

They also reveal, however, that there are people aged over 30, who are on their 5th, 6th, 7th or even 10th learner driver permit.

Deirdre McCarthy of Insuremycars.ie wants the Government to address these learner permit “lifers”, who she says are clogging up the system and costing themselves and the taxpayer, a significant amount of money.