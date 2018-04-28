Olive Friel née Lyne, Gurrane, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Irish Motor Neuron Society, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.