An old dark grey “Tabby Cat” is missing from the Manor West Area, Tralee.

An Old Dark Grey “Tabby Cat” went missing from the Manor West area Tralee on Sunday August, 20th, last, could be in any area of the County as she went under the bonnet of a car in heavy rain. Please contact 087 9435393 with any information.
Post mortem to be carried out on climber found dead on Mount Brandon
A post mortem is expected to be carried out on the body of a hill walker found dead in Mount Brandon yesterday evening. The man,...
Rose of Tralee live coverage reachs over 1.5 million people
Live coverage of the Rose of Tralee over the two selection nights this week reached over 1.5 million people. That's according to figures released by...
Man missing on Mount Brandon is found dead
A man, who had been missing on Mount Brandon in west Kerry since yesterday, has been found dead by rescue teams. The man, believed to...
The New Rose of Tralee – August 23rd, 2017
Jennifer Byrne from Offaly is the 2017 Rose of Tralee and she joined Jerry in studio this morning and answered one young fan’s question. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/roseoftralee1.mp3
A Problem Shared – August 23rd, 2017
A listener is annoyed by her in-laws’ social media obsession and their treatment of her. Plus dealing with feelings that arise when a child...
Trip to the Cottage – August 21st, 2017
Trip to the cottage with Mary Conroy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/triptoo.mp3