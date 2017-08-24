An old dark grey “Tabby Cat” is missing from the Manor West Area, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

An Old Dark Grey “Tabby Cat”  went missing from the Manor West area Tralee on Sunday August, 20th, last, could be in any area of the County as she went under the bonnet of a car in heavy rain. Please contact 087 9435393 with any information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR