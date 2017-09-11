Oil exploration well off Kerry coast to be abandoned

An oil exploration well off the Kerry coast is to be abandoned.

Providence Resources, the Irish-based oil and gas exploration company, today provided an update regarding operations in the southern Porcupine Basin.

Drilling in the Drombeg prospect, situated approximately 220 kilometres off the coast of West Kerry, began in July of this year.

The well, drilled by the Stena IceMAX drill ship, reached a final depth of 5,281 metres, having penetrated the north flank of the Lower Cretaceous Drombeg Prospect.

The possible presence of bitumen was reported in drill cuttings within the Drombeg reservoir, indicating it had received an oil charge.

However, oil was not retained at the location.

As per the pre-agreed programme, the well is currently being plugged and abandoned after which the Stena IceMAX will be demobilised from Irish waters.

There are three other wells in the area licenced to Providence Resources PLC.