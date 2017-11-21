Aine Lynch, CEO of National Parents’ Council Primary spoke to Jerry about the Government response to the issue which has drawn a huge amount of comments from listeners.
Gardaí seize vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney
Gardaí, including members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, have seized vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney. A joint Garda operation involving CAB as...
Go ahead for €325,000 replacement of Moyvane water main
The green light has been given to the €325,000 replacement of the water mains in Moyvane. The north Kerry village has suffered water bursts and...
Plans underway to transfer land from St Finan’s to council
Plans to transfer land from St Finan's Hospital in Killarney to Kerry County Council are being progressed. Agreement has been reached with the GAA in...
Bryan Sheehan Mini Seven Supremo! – November 20th, 2017
Bryan’s former primary school principal, Martha Woodcock, rang in from Kilkenny to pay tribute to pay to the Kerry great who’s announced his retirement. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/REPEAT3.mp3
Elderly Have Right to Arm Themselves with Tasers and Pepper Spray – November 20th,...
That’s according to Roscommon-South Leitrim TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, who says the elderly, especially in remote parts of rural Ireland, have the right to defend...
Official Response to Heavy School Bags – November 20th, 2017
Aine Lynch, CEO of National Parents' Council Primary spoke to Jerry about the Government response to the issue which has drawn a huge amount...