This year’s annual Puck Fair in Killorglin will be officially launched tomorrow.

The special guest at the event will be Killarney’s Ian O’Connell, who was left paralysed following a cycling accident.

The launch is taking place at 8 o’clock tomorrow evening at Sheahan’s Bar in Killorglin.





This year will also see the unveiling of a mural of King Puck on the wall of the CYMS hall created by artist Dan Leo.

Puck Fair runs from August 10th to 12th.