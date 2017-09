Last night the Kerry Badminton Association held their Annual General Meeting in the Grand Hotel in Tralee.

The following officers were elected:

President Johnny Brosnan.

Vice President Olly Conyard.

Chairman Junior Griffin.

Vice Chairman Mike Corridan.

Secretary Brid Murphy.

Asst Secretary Sam Hayes.

Treasurer Marion O’Neill.

PRO Maurice O’Shea.

County registrar Peggy Horan.