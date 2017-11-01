Offer made to Kerry Ingredients workers in pay dispute

Kerry Group has made a pay offer to 290 workers at its Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel in a bid to end a row over pay.

Since the end of September, a number of 24 hour strikes have taken place at the plant.

Now that an offer has been made, SIPTU says a ballot of members will begin this evening, running over the next few days, and the result should be known on Friday evening.

290 workers employed at Kerry Ingredients in Listowel sought a 14 per cent pay increase over four years – that is, three-and-a-half per cent per year over four years.

The workers, who’re represented by SIPTU, rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they get a pay rise of two-and-a-half per cent per year, which Kerry Group, the plant’s owners, accepted.

Last week, Kerry Group and the union met for the first time.

Out of this, a proposal was drawn up which includes an offer of a pay increase of 14% over five-and-a-half years, backdated to 2015 and expiring in June 2020.

SIPTU organiser, John Cooney says a meeting of members took place this afternoon and it was decided to hold a ballot on the offer.

Kerry Group is making no comment.