O’Connell Tower in Glasnevin re-opens to public for first time since 1971 bombing

The tower dedicated to South Kerry political activist Daniel O’Connell has re-opened to the public at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.

The tower – erected in memory of The Liberator who lies in state at Glasnevin – was closed in 1971 following a Loyalist bombing.

It was built in the 1850s to honour the contribution of the Cahersiveen-born, Derrynane politician who championed Catholic Emancipation, equality and the elimination of slavery by peaceful means.

The official re-opening yesterday evening was marked by the placing of a time-capsule at the base of the O’Connell Tower by local schoolchildren.