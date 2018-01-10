Nutritional advice

Siobhan Dalton is filling in for her sister Anne Darcy and she talks about how you can kick off your 2018 by kicking your sugar habits.
At least six candidates seeking Fianna Fail general election nod in Kerry
At least six candidates are seeking the Fianna Fail General Election nod in Kerry. They’re all vying to be the running partner of sitting TD...
Valentia Coast Guard Division coordinated and responded to over 800 incidents in 2017
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated and responded to 808 incidents last year (2017) with 109 lives saved and 1,435 persons assisted. That's according to most recent...
Jury being sworn in for trial of David Drumm
A jury is being sworn in for the trial of the former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm. He's accused of conspiring to...
A Problem Shared – January 10th, 2018
A listener’s daughter has broken off all contact with her. What should the mother do? Val and Tony offer their thoughts on this and...
Nurses’ Union on Trolleys at UHK Emergency Department – January 10th, 2018
Mary Power of the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation spoke to Jerry regarding the current situation at University Hospital Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_10_burse.mp3
Danny Healy-Rae: Phone Call Made to Hospital but I Wasn’t Trying to Prioritise Patient...
TD Danny Healy-Rae admits calling the Emergency Department of UHK during the ongoing trolley crisis. However, he claims the call was made to represent a...