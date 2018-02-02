Anne Darcy talks about the brain
20 patients waiting on trolleys at UHK
There are 20 people waiting on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says 470 patients...
Up to 1,300 people without water in Glenbeigh – Mountain Stage area
Up to 1,300 people in the Glenbeigh / Mountain Stage area are without water due to a serious outage. Kerry County Council and Irish Water...
Numbers on trolleys at UHK double since January last year
The number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry more than doubled for the first month of the year. There were 382 people...
Yoga
Ails O'Connor of Dingle Yoga studio spoke to Marian O'Flaherty about her recovery from a car accident and overcoming bulimia
Nutritional Advice
Late night Nightclubs
Should nightclubs be allowed to stay open later into the night? Diarmuid Kearney went out on the streets of Tralee to find out what...