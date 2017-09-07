Anne Darcy is back with this months Nutrition advice slot. Today she spoke about boosting your children’s immunity to keep them mentally and physically healthy.
Kerry TD welcomes EU guiding principles for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern Ireland
Joint Committee on European Union Affairs Chairman, Michael Healy-Rae, has welcomed the publication of EU 'guiding principles' for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern...
Council to examine proposal for adult exercise equipment for Tralee
A proposal to put adult exercise equipment in place in Tralee Town Park is to be investigated. The equipment is already in place in other...
Cromane film producer’s documentary to be screened at the Venice Film Festival
A Cromane film producer's documentary is to be screened at the Venice Film Festival. Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly from Cromane was previously nominated for an Oscar. Fodhla...
Bar licence secured for IT Tralee Freshers’ Week – September 7th, 2017
Shaun Walsh , President of IT Tralee Students’ Union talks about securing a bar licence for the North Campus for Freshers’ Week http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_it.mp3
Final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass – September 7th, 2017
Mary Mullins reports from the third and final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_listowel.mp3
Dianne Nolan – September 7th, 2017
Dianne Nolan – the soon to be former Sinn Féin Councillor talks about her retirement from Kerry County Council http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_diannenolan.mp3