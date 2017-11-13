Numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK more than tripled in last five years

The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has more than tripled in the last five years.

That’s according to an analysis of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s trolley and ward watch figures.

They show that between January and October this year, 1,727 patients waited on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards in UHK; that’s up from 484 for the same 10 months in 2012, a 257% increase.

The number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has risen each year for the past five years – up 257%; nationally there’s been a 46% increase.

Between January and October 2012, 484 people were awaiting a bed at the Tralee hospital; that rose to 633 during the same ten months in 2013, and to 758 in 2014.

In 2015, 1,230 patients were on trolleys at UHK during the first ten months of the year, rising to 1,340 in 2016, and 1,727 this year.

The INMO figures show that nationally over 8,900 people waited on trolleys last month, 240 of those were at UHK; that’s up from 26 for the month of October 2012.

The organisation says the figures confirm the level of overcrowding arising from admitted patients being left on trolleys, continues to reach record levels across the country.